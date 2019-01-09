LOUIS-RYAN MURDER TRIAL: Defendant will say he killed teen in Northampton by accident

The defendant charged with the murder of a 17-year-old boy while he was visiting Northampton will say he acted ‘in self defence’ when he stabbed the victim in the heart, the court heard.

A murder trial began today (January 9) over the death of Louis-Ryan Menezes, from Rothwell, who was stabbed in Drayton Walk, Kingsthorpe, in May last year.



Today at Northampton Crown Court, the jury heard how the 17-year-old defendant - who cannot be named due to his age - will say he acted in self defence when he stabbed the schoolboy.



Mr Paul Hynes QC, for the defence, told the jury: “The defendant accepts that he stabbed Louis with a knife that he was carrying in his jacket pocket.



“However he will say that, firstly, he did not do any act intended to kill or cause grievous bodily harm.



“Secondly, he acted at all times in self defence.”



Louis was reportedly stabbed following an encounter between him and the defendant in Drayton Walk over ‘some things said on Facebook’.



Earlier today, Prosecutor John Lloyd-Jones QC told the jury Louis was also carrying a knife on the day he died.



Louis had been with friends in a flat on Drayton Walk on May 25, 2018 when another friend came in and told them he had just seen the defendant outside.



Mr Lloyd-Jones said: “Witnesses remembered Louis saying he did, or may have, had a problem with [the defendant] being there. And he asked his friend if he wanted to ‘go down’ with him.



“He also asked his friend if he could take a knife. And Louis did take a knife from the kitchen and took it down the stairs with him.”



The defendant and Louis reportedly encountered each other outside and kept saying: ‘What is it ,then, What is it, then’ at each other, before the defendant suddenly stabbed him in the chest, the court heard.



Louis was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead later that day.



The prosecution says Louis "did nothing to deserve" the attack, did not take the knife out his waistband and did not brandish it during the argument.



The trial continues.