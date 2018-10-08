'Loud bangs' see armed police dispatched to Northampton street

Armed police sent to a Northampton neighbourhood after reports of loud bangs were stood down after the source of the noise was revealed to be fireworks.

A number of residents in the area of Hood Street, near the Racecourse, dialled 999 on Saturday evening, October 6, at about 7.15pm to report the bangs.

Armed officers attended the street and searched the area, to the concern of residents.

Eyewitnesses, commenting on Facebook, reported seeing the officers "patrolling" Hood Street and inspecting cars in the area.

However, the force later revealed that the bangs were just fireworks being set off in the area.

"Officers attended, searched the area and spoke to a number of residents and pedestrians, however, they found nothing of concern," a force spokeswoman said.

"With just a few weeks until 5th November, we’d like to remind people to be mindful of the safe use of fireworks.

"They're great fun on bonfire night and other special occasions but can cause serious injuries if mishandled, as well as distress and inconvenience to others if used inconsiderately. It’s also illegal to set off or throw fireworks in the street or public places."

If you are thinking about having a fireworks display at home, check out the following guidance here.