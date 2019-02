The claw of a loading lorry damaged an awning at Northampton General Hospital this morning.

A road closure was put in place from the Cheyne Walk entrance after the lorry got stuck under a canopy today (February 27).

At 3.2 metres tall, the overhead awning was too short for the lorry to drive under and the HGV's claw scraped the underside and got caught at around 9.20am.

Hospital teams worked to release the lorry and the road closure was reportedly lifted at around 10.30am.