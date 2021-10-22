Lorry fire which closed A43 heading for Northampton for six hours started in a microwave
Investigators find blaze near Silverstone was accidental
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 11:36 am
Updated
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 11:38 am
Fire investigators have revealed a lorry fire which closed part of the A43 heading towards Northampton on Thursday (October 21) was started by MICROWAVE.
Two crews from Northampton rushed to the scene, near Silverstone, at 8.43am and found the flatbed lorry well alight.
The road was closed northbound towards Towcester for up to six hours while the lorry was doused, dampened down then recovered, and a diesel spill cleared.
A Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed: "The fire was started accidentally in a microwave inside the lorry's cab."