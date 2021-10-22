Lorry fire which closed A43 heading for Northampton for six hours started in a microwave

Fire investigators have revealed a lorry fire which closed part of the A43 heading towards Northampton on Thursday (October 21) was started by MICROWAVE.

Two crews from Northampton rushed to the scene, near Silverstone, at 8.43am and found the flatbed lorry well alight.

The road was closed northbound towards Towcester for up to six hours while the lorry was doused, dampened down then recovered, and a diesel spill cleared.

Crews from Mereway and The Mounts dealt with a lorry fire which blocked the A43 on Thursday