Lorry driver dies in Flore bypass collision today

Witnesses are being sought by police after a man sadly died following a collision between two HGVs on the A45 Flore bypass.

Emergency services were called to the collision, which occurred between Flore and Weedon, around 700 metres from the A5/A45 roundabout, shortly before 7.30am today (Thursday).

The collision involved two articulated lorries.

The driver of one vehicle was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

AA Traffic News this morning reported that two lorries were involved and there was a fuel spillage on the A45 Flore bypass both ways from the M1 junction 16 in Daventry to the A5 in Weedon.

East Midlands Ambulance Service sent a paramedic in an ambulance car and a crewed ambulance to the scene.

Northamptonshire Police, investigating the collision, is appealing for witnesses to get in touch.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.