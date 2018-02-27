LOOKING BACK: Northampton in the snow

Despite a number of severe weather warnings in place across the country today (Tuesday), we have only seen a light dusting of snow in Northampton so far this morning.

A yellow warning for snow remains in place for Northampton until midnight tonight, according to the Met Office.

While we await the impending snow, we have been looking through the Chron’s archives to find some snowy pictures of years gone by in the town.

We don’t know all of the dates and locations of the pictures. Please let us know if you can guess when and where they were taken by visiting our Facebook page.