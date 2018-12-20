Looking Back - Northampton children at Christmas

Christmas is a time for children, with parties, nativity plays and visits to Father Christmas combined with the pure joy and excitement of the anticipation of the big day.

This week we look back at how children have celebrated Christmas over the years - traditional school plays with tea towels for headdresses, homemade costumes and cotton wool beards. Christmas crafts, carol singing, cake baking, party games and making long lists of presents are all timeless images and are as familiar today as in years past.

Pupils of St James Infants School, Northampton, having a fantastic time at their Christmas party on December 18, 1957

Ecton Brook Primary School pupils dressed ready for their nativity play, Northampton in December 2010

A pupil of Deanshanger Primary School singing at the Northampton Saints ground, Franklin's Gardens, at their 2007 carol concert. Children from local schools were joined by Saints players. Deanshanger sang the Coventry Carol.

Mercury Merry Comrades' Christmas party at the YWCA, Northampton, December 1965

Girls show off the Christmas cakes made ready for judging at Barry Road School, Northampton in December 1966. A rather young Father Christmas stands in the centre of the group as parents, staff and siblings pose for the photograph in front of the table.

Children pose within a nativity diorama and crib scene at Northampton Convent in the early 1960s

In 2009, the Chronicle and Echo visited St Gregory's Catholic Primary School, Grange Road, Northampton for an article about nativity plays. During their rehearsals these three shepherds posed for a photo.