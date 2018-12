When the 'Beast from the East' hit at the end of February and into March, it left cars stranded, road impassable, public transport ground to halt and hundreds of schools closed. We take a look back at some of the memorable photos from the big freeze.

Simon Fitzhugh took this extraordinary picture in Denton other Buy a Photo

Tim Stevens spent five hours this morning clearing a snowy Northampton road. other Buy a Photo

Tim Stevens managed to shift this deep snow between Denton and Whiston other Buy a Photo

Delapre Abbey other Buy a Photo

View more