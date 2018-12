The huge storm, which had been predicted by the Met Office, hit at around 7pm on Sunday, May 27. A huge amount of rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, fell in a short space of time leading to flash flooding across the town. Far Cotton was one of the worst-hit areas. It later emerged that blocked drains had contributed to the floods.

Northampton floods 2018 other Buy a Photo

Northampton floods 2018 other Buy a Photo

Northampton floods 2018 other Buy a Photo

Northampton floods 2018 other Buy a Photo

View more