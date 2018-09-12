Look around stunning new £1.7m home nestled just outside Northampton which has been three years in the making

A six-bedroom property, tucked between Althorp and Harlestone, has gone on the market for £1.7m.

Saxon House, just off the A428 outside Northampton, has been a three-year building project and has now hit the property market.

The newly-built property, which has has been built to the highest specification, is next to Althorp House and has stunning views across the rolling countryside.

The house is spread across 5500 sq. ft. across two floors with an additional detached, two-bedroom annex.

The house is striking on approach, sitting centrally in its plot with a large sweeping driveway to the front accessed by electrically operated oak gates.

The main house features a large light and airy entrance hall with central oak staircase, high gloss ceramic tiled floor and oak doors leading off to all reception rooms, the kitchen and a ground floor toilet.

On the first floor is a large galleried landing which provides access to the four double bedrooms and luxury bathroom. Three of the bedrooms also boast lavishly appointed ensuite bathrooms.

The master suite is located to the back of the property and enjoys full height ceiling, bi-folding doors which frame the view and open on to a large balcony. There is also a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite.

The annex sites above the five-car garage and offers additional accommodation including open plan living space with lounge, dining area and well-appointed kitchen, two double bedrooms, the master having walk in wardrobe and a bathroom.

To the rear is a large lawned garden with far reaching views towards Holdenby house.

The property is being marketed by Northampton-based agents Oscar James.

The agents said: "Rarely do homes of such quality and distinction become available and as such strong interest is anticipated viewing is strongly recommended."