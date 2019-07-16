Long delays and A45 blocked in Northampton following crash

An accident is causing increasing delays on the A45 this afternoon (Tuesday).

The road is currently blocked on the A45 eastbound around the Grendon/Earls Barton turn off.

Part of the A45 has closed this afternoon (Tuesday). Picture via @NP_PC1604

Traffic is building along the eastbound carriageway with delays increasing between Great Billing and Earls Barton.

It is not yet known now many vehicles are involved in the crash.

PC 1604 Scott @NP_PC1604 tweeted: "Currently on a road closure following an RTC on the #A45 eastbound between Great Billing and Earls Barton.

"Road will remain closed for a number of hours please avoid the area, very heavy standstill traffic."

