London stabbing victim confirmed as 22-year-old Northampton man

Detectives investigating the murder of a 22-year-old in Camden have confirmed that he was from Northampton.

Although the Metropolitan Police is awaiting formal identification, officers are confident that the deceased is Bright Akinlele, aged 22, of Northampton.

Mr Akinlele walked into a hotel in Euston Street, Camden shortly before 10.45pm on Monday, February 18, suffering from stab injuries.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service, but despite efforts to treat him, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 11.31pm.

Enquiries have established that he entered the lobby of the hotel from the street and then collapsed.

Staff at the hotel immediately came to his aid, contacting the emergency services.

The victim's next of kin have been informed though a formal identification has not yet taken place.

A postmortem examination carried out on Wednesday, February 20, found the cause of death to be a stab wound to the leg.

Four men and seven women, aged from 19 to 28, were arrested on Monday, February 18, at an address in Camden on suspicion of murder. All eleven have been released on bail to return on a date in mid-March pending further enquiries.

A murder investigation has been launched by detectives from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command under the leadership of Detective Chief Inspector Glenn Lloyd.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or the events immediately following the attack, are being asked to call the incident room on 0208 358 0400, on 101, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.