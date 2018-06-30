Location scouts for upcoming feature film need Northampton homes, flats and treehouses

A film studio is asking for Northampton homeowners to picture their houses at the set of an upcoming feature film written by one of the world's most famous writers.

ScreenNorthants is billed to help film"The Show" by Northampton's own Alan Moore and is scouting locations across the town for shooting.

Suitable homeowners will be paid a fee for lending their houses to help film the small-town supernatural mystery thriller.

Director Becky Adams said: "We're looking for Northampton homes to help produce this upcoming supernatural feature from comic book giant Alan Moore.

"Films shoots can be quite all-encompassing and the films crews would work 10 hour days from anything from one day to over a week. It's a great chance to make some extra cash from your property and maybe get away for a while."

Screen Northants are scouting for:

- A stylish, modern flat

- Large Victorian or similar house - ideally terraced with high ceilings, garden and at least three floors. Or possibly just a top floor self-contained flat/bedsit in the same type of building

- Large tree house or eccentric shed in the back garden of a residential property

- House where there is a corridor right through the house from front door to back garden

Even if potential properties are not any of the above, they will be added to Screen Northants free location database and could be called on for future shoots with other companies.

Alan Moore's The Show has been called a small-town supernatural mystery in the vein of Twin Peaks in a universe where a sinister dimension exists alongside our own reality.

Screen Northants has recently completed filming for a Northamptonshire-based production of Macbeth.

The film company is also looking for actors of all ages as well as film and television crews.

To promote your home as a location for the film shoot, email theshow@screennorthants.co.uk.