LOCAL ELECTIONS 2018: Conservatives retain control of Daventry District Council as Labour profits from UKIP

The Conservatives have retained control of Daventry District Council following this year's local elections.

The Labour Party gained two wards, Abbey North and Drayton, which were UKIP’s only two seats on the council.

Even if the Tories had lost all of the 13 seats up for grabs, their majority would have remained intact.

The district council is now made up of 30 Conservative members, five Labour councillors, and one Liberal Democrat.

This year's polling was likely the last district council elections in Daventry after the Government's Best Value inspection report into Northamptonshire County Council recommended the county's political landscape be changed to a unitary model.

Economic, regeneration and employment portfolio holder Colin Poole, who was previously elected in Daventry’s Hill ward, this year stood in the Abbey North ward, which was won by Labour’s Aiden Ramsey.

Mr Ramsey was Labour’s candidate at last year’s general election.