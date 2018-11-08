List of Northampton charities who need Christmas presents for local people in need

Christmas for most of us is a happy time of year but for some it can be lonely, especially if you’re elderly and in hospital with no gifts to unwrap.

With this in mind, if your family, friends or business want to give donations and gifts to people less fortunate this December then here's a list of charities who are in need.

The Royal & Derngate's Unforgettable Gift Campaign

CAUSE: Customers are being invited to add a gift-aided donation of £10 when making a Christmas show booking at the Royal & Derngate to send underprivileged children to the theatre.

GIFT: Every £10 donation made by audiences will be matched by Royal & Derngate to provide a free ticket for either Peter Pan, The Worst Witch or The Everywhere Bear, for a number of key performances throughout the festive period, giving disadvantaged children living in Northamptonshire the chance to visit the theatre this Christmas.

HOW CAN I MAKE THE DONATION: To make a donation call the call Box Office on 01604 624811

Northamptonshire Health Charitable Fund Christmas Gift appeal

CAUSE: A Northampton charity which aims to enhance patient experience beyond what the NHS can fund, has issued a plea for every in-patient at Northampton General Hospital, and the community hospitals in Northamptonshire, to receive a present on December 25.

GIFT: Suitable gifts ideas are puzzle books, slippers and socks, scarves, gloves or toiletries, biscuits and lip balms.

The presents have to be brand new items - in their original packaging and not gift wrapped - to avoid infection. This also allows for gifts to be allocated appropriately.

HOW CAN I MAKE THE DONATION: Gifts can be left at Northamptonshire Heath Charitable Fund HQ, which is situated a short walk from A&E, outside Northampton General Hospital, next door to the Urgent Treatment Centre. Alternatively, gifts can be left with the volunteers at the South and Billing Road entrances, as well as with volunteers at the switchboard reception near to Café Royale.

Gifts can be left from today until Monday, December 17, so the charity can ensure all presents are handed out to all the wards in time for Christmas Day.

You can donate items by dropping them in at the charity office at Springfield, Cliftonville, Northampton, NN1 5BE, Monday to Friday 9-4PM. You can call the charity on 01604 626927 if you have any queries or email greenheart@nhcf.co.uk

Baby Basics Northampton

CAUSE: Over Christmas, Baby Basics, a volunteer group who make newborn starter packs for health visitors and midwives to gift to mums and babies in need, are appealing for more donations so mums and their babies can have a good start to the year and a happy, and cosy, Christmas day.

As well as donating gifts for the babies starter pack, the charity is also appealing for gifts for new mothers.

The charity is going to launch a crowd funding event from 18 December to 31 January and is looking to raise £10,000, which will be towards 300 baskets scheduled to be ready for January.

GIFT FOR BABY STARTER PACKS: The charity is in need of Moses Baskets, first size nappies, maternity pads, towels, blankets, baby shampoo, wash and lotion and new-born clothing.

CHRISTMAS GIFT FOR MUMS: Chocolates, shampoo, shower gel, toothbrushes, tooth paste, Christmas gift sets, socks, gloves, hats, scarves.

HOW CAN I MAKE A DONATION: You can donate items by dropping them off at the Kairos Centre, Wilks Walk, Grange Park, NN4 5DW, Monday Wednesday, Thursday and Friday between 9.30am and 12.30pm.

Emmanuel Church, Weston Favell Shopping Centre, NN3 8JR, Monday - Friday between 10am and 2pm.

Home-start Kettering Area, Montagu Street, Kettering, NN16 8AE, Monday - Friday between 9am - 2pm.

The Entertainer Toy Shop, The Grosvenor Centre, 29/31 Princess Walk, Northampton, NN1 2EL, Saturday between 9am - 6pm.

Brackley Drop Off by appointment with Marie Joy, mj@mjmakes.co.uk

Email babybasics.gpc@gmail.com for more information.

The Lewis Foundation

CAUSE: The Lewis Foundation was set up after Lorraine and her husband Lee spent a significant amount of time at the Talbot Butler Ward at Northampton General Hospital where Lorraine's mother-in-law Janice was receiving treatment. They noticed how sad and bored patients looked on the wards and in the private rooms when they were on their own, without family and friends.

Drawing from their own personal experiences, they knew that for patients and their families struggle financially, emotionally and physically throughout the treatment phase.

Now The Lewis Foundation gives 500 free gift packs to adults with cancer in hospitals every month.

This Christmas they will be surprising adults undergoing cancer treatment in Northampton and giving patients a surprise Christmas hamper, if they have been nominated by their friends or family.

GIFT: Examples of gifts given biscuits, prosecco, chocolate, chutney, jams and Christmas pudding.

HOW CAN I MAKE A DONATION:

The charity has created an Amazon Wish list. If you want to donate, click here.

However, if people don't want to donate via Amazon, the charity will send them a list and arrange for a collection.

The charity is also hosting a Christmas Fete on the December 1 at the Elgar Centre in High Street, Upton, NN5 4EN. All money raised on the day will go towards gifts, which the Lewis Foundation will hand out to cancer patients on the Talbot Butler Ward on Christmas morning.

Email thelewisfoundation@outlook.com for more information.

The Hope Centre

CAUSE: The Hope Centre offers help to vulnerable people who are in unstable accommodation by providing services such as food and clothing to people in extreme poverty and with complex disadvantage, including problems of homelessness, drugs and alcohol and mental health.

Their aim is to help their clients become employable through skills and training.

This Christmas the charity is in need of Christmas gifts and general supplies too.

CHRISTMAS GIFTS: Chocolate, toiletries, sweets, pants and socks.

GENERAL SUPPLIES: Long life milk, tinned meat, sugar, porridge, tinned fish and vegetables, squash, razors and toilet roll.

CLOTHING: Joggers, hoodies, waterproofs, thermals and socks.

HOW CAN I MAKE A DONATION: Donations of food can be delivered to the warehouse at KG Business Centre, Kingfield Way, NN5 7QS from Monday, December 3.

Drops offs can be Monday and Wednesday between 9am - 4pm and Friday from noon - 4pm.

All other donations can be delivered to The Northampton Hope, 35 Campbell Street, NN1 3DS.

Monday - Friday between 9 - 5 and Saturday 9.30am - noon.

Call 01604 214300 or email fundraising@northamptonhopecentre.org.uk