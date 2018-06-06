Lifelong Northampton girl Gwen rings in her 102nd birthday with sing-a-long

It was an afternoon of karaoke and music with friends at one care home this week to celebrate a Northampton pensioner's 102nd birthday.

Gwen Denton has lived all her life in Northampton and puts her ripe age down to hard work and never smoking.

Gwen says she owes her long life to never smoking, never drinking and working hard.

Having already had her card from the Queen two years ago, Gwen was instead presented a handmade card signed by her friends at Simon De Senlis home.

Gwen said: "I feel 102.

"I've never smoked, I've never drunk and I've worked hard all my life.

"I couldn't pick a favourite decade. I've enjoyed every year of it."

Gwen was a cook for the Salvation Army for 26 years, where she would cook 45 meals a day for people in need. She only stopped working for them seven years ago when she was 95.

It was just part of her lifelong dedication to the charity, which started when her mother took her to her first meeting when she was four.

She has lived in Northampton all her life - except for a month-long holiday she once took to Benidorm.

Gwen said: "I still know how to have fun.

"I've got the best stepdaughter in the world who's ever so good to me."

She celebrated her birthday on Tuesday with Monday (June 4) with a karaoke party at Simon De Senlis, which featured music from across the century.