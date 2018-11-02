Life expectancy in Northampton drops as high street named among unhealthiest in UK, according to new report

The average life expectancy for people living in Northampton is two and a half years less than those living in the healthiest of UK towns, a report published today reveals.

The Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH) has today published a league table ranking 70 of Britain’s major towns and cities by the impact of their high streets on the public’s health and well being.

Northampton was ranked as number six in the 'unhealthiest' British high street league table, which was topped by Grimsby and followed by Walsall and Blackpool. Edinburgh, Canterbury and Taunton were rated as having the healthiest outlets.

Data was taken from more than one shopping street in Northampton, the Royal Society for Public Health today confirmed, but they did not disclose which specific streets were surveyed.

Changes to British high streets that have influenced the rankings include a growth in the number of fast food shops, the number of vape shops and the shop vacancy rates.

A growth in the number of fast food shops by 4,000 between 2014 and 2017, especially in the most deprived areas, which now have five times more fast food shops than the most affluent areas and the number of vape shops has doubled from 1,000 to 2,000 in the past three years.

This ranking excludes London high streets, which have been ranked separately.

The league table features in the new RSPH report, 'Health on the High Street: Running on empty', which follows on from the announcement by the Chancellor of the Exchequer of a package of measures designed to reinvigorate the nation’s high streets.

Now, the average life expectancy for people living in areas with the top 10 healthiest high streets is two and a half years longer than for those in the 10 unhealthiest ranked areas.

RSPH is now calling for a range of measures to make British high streets more health-promoting, including councils to make records to support ‘meanwhile use’ of vacant shops to keep high streets vibrant.

Recommendations for putting health at the heart of planning include considering how close fast-food shops are next to schools and councils to set differential rent classes for tenants based on how health-promoting their business offer is.

Places to live with library services, good pubs, leisure centres and health clubs were considered good places to live due to more social interaction.

Northampton BID have been approached for comment.

The top 10 “unhealthiest” British high streets were ranked as:

1. Grimsby

2. Walsall

3. Blackpool

4. Stoke-On-Trent

5. Sunderland

6. Northampton

7. Bolton

8. Wolverhampton

9. Huddersfield

10. Bradford

The top 10 “healthiest” British high streets were ranked as:

1. Edinburgh

2. Canterbury

3. Taunton

4. Shrewsbury

5. Cheltenham

6. York

7. Brighton & Hove

8. Eastbourne

9. Exeter

10. Cambridge