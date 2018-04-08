Lidl launch surprisingly stunning new homeware range with prices starting at £5.99

Thrifty home owners can give their living space a spruce up this spring as budget supermarket Lidl has launched a new modern homeware collection with prices starting at £5.99.

The Home Solutions range is available in stores now and features contemporary homeware accessories for a discounted price.

The Livarno Living Wire Table Nest Set for £39.99 for example is over six times cheaper than similar products by designer brands.

The collection also includes other statement pieces to transform living rooms such as the Meradiso Cotton Rug for £17.99 (available in two different colours, sizes and styles), a Livarno Lux Touch Table Lamp for £8.99, a Meradiso Throw for £9.99 and a Melinera 12 LED Paper Lights for £5.99.