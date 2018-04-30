LIAM HUNT: Images of young men found guilty of killing Northampton teenager revealed

The murder of a Northampton teenager has been branded a "senseless attack" by the lead detective in the case.

Liam Hunt, 17, was murdered in February 2017 when he was stabbed in the neck by 18-year-old Kane Allaban-Hamilton, from Camp Hill.

Lee Warren, aged 18, of Queens Park, Northampton, Arron Joseph, aged 21, of Waltham Forest, London and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were also found guilty of manslaughter.

Northamptonshire Police has today (April 30) released mugshots of the four young men convicted of killing the teenager last week.

The four young men convicted of killing Liam Hunt will be sentenced "at a later date", a court heard today.

Senior Investigation Officer Detective Inspector Phil Mills, who led the investigation, said: “Liam was a young man, just 17-years-old, with his whole future ahead of him.

“Not only did he lose his life in a senseless attack, his murder has caused pain and suffering to his family and friends from which they will never fully recover.”

Lee Warren phoned witnesses from prison and told them to change their stories to lessen his involvement. The court heard he threw a brick during the fight.

Eyewitnesses said Aaron Joseph, 20, from London, was heard shouting "where's my shank" before stabbing Liam in the leg. He was convicted of manslaughter.

Today, the jury at Northampton Crown Court was discharged while deliberating charges against two further defendants, Derice Wright, aged 18, of Abington, Northampton, and second 17-year-old youth.

It means both young men could face a retrial. Both will appear again before court on Friday, May 11.

James Dodd, aged 19, of Camp Hill, Northampton, was found not guilty of all charges.

Liam suffered four stab wounds, including a fatal seven-centimetre wound to his neck, during the attack in St George’s Street, Semilong, on February 14, 2017.