Lego exhibition set to return to Northampton

A loving recreation of Disneyland will form one of the plastic brick centrepieces when Lego enthusiasts from across Britain exhibit their efforts in Northampton.

More than 30 skilled builders are set to show their latest creations at the Hilton hotel in Watering Lane, on March 30, when the Cobblers Bricks event returns.

Neil's rendering of Disneyland's Main Street USA took him seven months to complete.

It will mark the second Lego exhibition in Northampton organised by 42-year-old Neil Burgess of Kingsthorpe.

The groundsman has spent the past seven months recreating Disneyland Florida's Main Street USA, complete with a rendering of the iconic Cinderella's Castle, especially for the event.

He said: "All the builders at the event will be custom builders - there will be no Lego sets.

"We will have everything from Star Trek models to roller coasters and racing tracks.

"We hope it's going to be bigger and better than last year."

Neil has been a self-confessed Lego addict since childhood and over the past seven months has spent two to three hours a night in the shed at the bottom of his garden he calls his 'man cave'.

His recreation of Main Street USA stretches 9ft in length and features a 'hidden' railway track.

The event will take place at the Hilton hotel on March 30 between 10am and 4pm. Tickets are £3 for an adult and £2 for a child and are available via the Eventbrite website.

"There will be something there for all ages really," said Neil, who works as a groundsman during the day. "There are some builders that are recreating things from the 1970s and 80s, which the adults will like.

"Anyone that likes Lego will like to see what it's possible to do with the bricks."