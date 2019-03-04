Learn how to DJ at launch of new youth services today in the Bouverie estate

A new youth club and mentoring service for young people living on the Bouverie estate will launch during a day of action in the Vernon Terrace Community Centre today (Monday).

The new services will be launched by Northampton Borough Council and Free2Talk during the day of action event, after funding was secured from the Home Office’s Trusted Relationships Fund last August.

From 3pm, young people will be able meet members of the Free2Talk team, who will provide mentoring support and run the youth club at the community centre every Wednesday.

They will also get the opportunity to take part in a variety of sporting activities with Northampton Leisure Trust, receive an introduction to DJing and get involved in creating a community arts project.

In addition, residents in the area can pop by from 4.30pm to get updates about concerns raised during a community drop-in session in December.

Northampton Partnership Homes, Northamptonshire County Council’s highways team, the borough council’s neighbourhood wardens and Veolia will also be onsite to chat about issues including housing support, parking, fly tipping and recycling.

Councillor Anna King, cabinet member for community engagement and safety, said: “The day of action on the Bouverie estate is the first of many we will be holding during 2019 with the Community Safety Partnership.

"The days give a fantastic opportunity for residents to engage with their local services and raise any issues they are experiencing in the community.

“We are also pleased to be working with Free2Talk to launch the first of three new youth services in the town as part of our work, engaging with young people at risk of sexual exploitation, county lines gang crime or relationship abuse.”

Jodie Low, director, youth and community worker for Free2Talk, said: “The True Knowledge project is a welcomed opportunity to provide young people with good Youth Services in their community and on their terms.

"By giving them personal and social education either with their friends or individually with our mentors we can support them, in partnership to face the challenges they face in today’s society.

"We aim to tackle the exploitation and violence that we are seeing too often in the media today as well as showcase the positive side of young people’s lives today”.