Learn about the First World War's impact on Northampton at series of workshops and lectures ahead of Armistice Day

A Northampton museum will host lectures and workshops ahead of the 100-year anniversary of the end of the First World War, giving residents the chance to learn about the conflict's impact on the town.

These activities take place ahead of the laying of a military cross at the Abington Square Memorial Garden on Friday, October 26 at 11am, and a full day of remembrance events on the November 11, including a service and parade at All Saints’ Church and the lighting of a beacon.

Councillor Anna King, cabinet member for community engagement and safety, said: "These activities will give participants the opportunity to learn more about the final months of the First World War and make their own contributions towards remembering the fallen, and marking this important centenary year in the town."

The first lecture at the Abington Park Museum will see Dr Rachael Abbiss give an hour-long lecture on the final weeks of war in Europe during 1918 at 11.30am tomorrow (October 5).

It will include case studies of people who fought in the Northamptonshire Regiment and the Northamptonshire Yeomanry, along with details on the Battles of Amiens, Bapaume and Scarpe, and the impact of war on Northampton.

The ‘Creative Writers @ The Museum’ group will deliver a writing workshop with the theme ‘Words of Peace’ on Saturday, October 13 between 12pm and 4.30pm, taking inspiration from the military galleries at the museum and the forthcoming Armistice Day.

Workshop participants will have the opportunity to read their pieces at the museum’s Armistice Day 100 Year Memorial Event on the Market Square on Sunday, November 11 between 12pm and 3pm, where a variety of First World War-themed performances, craft activities and museum objects will be displayed in celebration and commemoration of this significant anniversary.

Further details will be available later this month.

Tickets for both the lecture and workshop can be booked online at www.eventbrite.co.uk or by calling 01604 838110.