Launch of loyalty card aims to promote Northampton's independent shops

A loyalty card scheme set up by two friends to positively promote Northampton's small businesses will be available to register with later this month.

Alex Potton, 23, of Kingsthorpe and business partner Adam Price, 20, of Abington started up the Hometown Projects last year to promote Northampton through a series of events, media and clothing.

Adam Price.

One of the duos' ideas since starting the firm was to help Northampton's independent shops receive additional publicity through the idea of a loyalty card.

Customers can purchase the card for £15 to use year-round and will receive discounts and promotions in Northampton when it launches, and thereafter in surrounding Northamptonshire towns.

Alex said: "It's a loyalty scheme which is designed to reward customers and to support independent businesses. It's been replicated around major cities but it's rarely in towns.

"I think Northampton gets faulted when it does not need to - there's too much focus on the negative and not enough focus on the positive.

Alex Cotton.

"There's never talk about those independents opening and those who have a passion for what they do."

More information can be read on their website nncard.co.uk