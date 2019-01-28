Latest in arson attacks on Northampton market square stall canopies prompts witness appeal

A string of arson attacks on the canopies in Northampton market square has led to a police appeal for witnesses.

On January 6, between 10pm and 10.30pm, the canopy of a market stall was deliberately set alight.

The appeal comes after a string of arson attacks in Northampton Town Centre. This picture is from a similar attack on December 9.

There have been recent reports of similar incidents and officers are appealing for information.

Four teenage boys were arrested in connection with the incident and have been released under investigation while inquiries are ongoing.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.