Latest Houses in Multiple Occupation applications in Northampton - is your street affected?

The number of planning applications for HiMO's in the town has been steadily increasing as Northampton welcomed the opening of the new university campus at Waterside last year. The council's policy around HiMO's includes an Interim Planning Policy Statement and wide ranging Article 4 areas, which aims to limit the density of HIMO's in Northampton. Under the Article 4 Direction, there should not be more than 15 per cent of HiMOs in a 50-metre radius. This ultimately aims to protect the character of areas and communities while ensuring adequate provision of facilities, amenities and services, such as parking, healthcare and recycling.
