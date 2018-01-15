Last chance for tickets to 'Mayor-Fest' at Northampton bar later this month

A charity music festival is coming to a Northampton pub later this month.

The Mayor of Northampton, councillor Gareth Eales, is excited to announce Mayor-Fest, a weekend music festival at The Picturedrome, in Kettering Road, taking place on January 26, 27and 28. All profits from the festival will go to the Alfie Bear's Journey charity.

The line-up includes some of Northampton's own local bands, as well as headline tribute acts, including: The Smyths, The Killerz and The Oasis Experience, Donnybrook Fair, The 2 Tones, Kickstart, King's Gambit and more.

Mayor Gareth Eales said: "We've tried to go for a blend of some top quality tribute acts, along with some really good local talent and I think we've done that. These acts are absolutely top class.

"It's going to be a great weekend and I'm sure we'll raise a good amount of money for the charity at the same time, which is what it's all about.

"We've already had people from places as far away as Scotland confirmed they are going. We expect to sell out, I would encourage people to get their tickets now or risk being disappointed."

Tickets are on sale at the Mayor-Fest website.

The full Mayor-Fest line-up is:

FRIDAY 26th Jan - 19:00 to Late

THE SMYTHS

KING'S GAMBIT

AMII DAWES

SATURDAY 27th Jan - 19:00 to Late

THE KILLERZ

DONNYBROOK FAIR

THE MOBBS

DANIEL KNIGHT

SUNDAY 28th Jan - 'All-Dayer' 2pm to 22:00 (approx)

The OASIS Experience

THE 2 TONES

KICKSTART

JOSH WYLIE

CHRIS JD WILKINSON

SAMUEL JARED O'MALLEY