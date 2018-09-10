Laserbeam treatment will destroy last cells of Northampton man's 'golf-ball sized' tumour

A Northampton family is fundraising to send their son overseas for a "laserbeam-like" cancer treatment to destroy the last remains of a brain tumour.

Harry Mockett, from Harpole, needs the revolutionary proton beam therapy to eradicate the last cells of a "golf-ball sized" tumour embedded in his brain.

Harry was in hospital for eight weeks after discovering a "golf-ball" size tumour in his brain.

The 20-year-old discovered the growth in 2017 during a trip to Specsavers after he noticed he was losing visions - but the optometrists instead sent him straight to hospital.

Dad Ian Mockett said: "Three days later he was on the operating table. They found a golf-ball sized tumour in his brain.

"Thankfully, it was benign. But it was still a huge shock for all of us."

Doctors were able to remove "98 per cent" of the growth and Harry was in hospital for eight weeks - but now Harry needs a state-of-the-art therapy to destroy the last cells or else it could grow back.

Harry (pictured here with dad Ian, mum Sue, sister Rosie and her fiance James Matthews), are famous in Harpole for their elaborate entries to the yearly scarecrow festival.

Ian said: "In the old days, they used to blast the whole area with radiation to kill off tumours. But that could do a lot of damage to everything else around it.

"The proton beam therapy is almost like a radiation laser they use to destroy just the tumour.

"The technology is amazing. It's horrible to think, but only a few years ago we wouldn't be able to do anything about Harry's tumour. He could have gone blind or even lost his life."

However, the advanced treatment takes up to eight weeks of therapy - and is only available in Florida or Germany.

Ian, a self-employed plumber, said: "The NHS has been amazing. They've offered to pay for the treatment and flights for Harry and one parent.

"But now we need to think about how we're going to live out there - wherever it is we end up.

"It means I can't take as many jobs as I don't know if I'll have to just go away at the drop of a hat."

Instead, the family have been fundraising to help them look after Harry and whoever goes with him.

Ian and his family are famous in Harpole for their yearly entries to the annual Scarecrow Festival, which has included 20-ft AT-AT Walkers, a walk-through Jurassic Park experience and transforming their back garden into Hogwarts.

A GoFundMe page has been set up with a target of raising £2,000 for Harry's trip. Meanwhile, at this year's scarecrow festival, Ian and his family raised over £3,000 with a cake and coffee stand.

Ian said: "Everyone in the village has been so supportive. What a fantastic place to live if you're ever in need."

Harry will hear back from doctors "any day now" for when and where he will receive his therapy.