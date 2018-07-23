Largest Poundworld in Northampton set to close at Sixfields

A popular discount store is preparing for closure in Northampton.

A huge Poundworld Plus shop at Sixfields is set to close after the company went into administration.

The shelves are nearly empty at the huge unit, which used to be home to Mamas and Papas.

Last week the Chron reported that the Grosvenor Centre Poundland in Newland Walk was closing.

At that point, it was unclear about the future of the Sixfields store, located on the retail park alongside Boots and M&S Food.

Closing down signs have now gone up at the store with the shelves nearly empty.

A date for closure has not yet been given but it's believed that when all the stock has sold then the store will shut for good.

The shop opened three years ago after Mamas and Papas closed and was recently rebranded as a 'Poundworld Plus' store.

Last week Poundworld announced it will close a further 40 stores across the UK, resulting in 531 more job losses.

The latest announcement brings the total number of Poundworld branches closing to 145, and redundancies to almost 1,797 Administrators Deloitte said they were still looking for buyers for all, or parts, of the remaining business.

On Tuesday afternoon, Deloitte said staff affected by the latest closures have been informed of redundancy.

Joint administrator Clare Boardman said: “We would like to thank all the employees for their continued support and commitment during this difficult time. “We are keeping staff appraised of developments as they happen.”