Large traveller camp ordered to leave grassy area by Northampton industrial estate

A group of at least 30 travellers pitched up near an industrial estate in Northampton have been ordered to leave.

The 15-caravan encampment arrived at Mill Lane, by Kings Heath Industrial Estate, on Saturday.

Several of the vehicles pitched on a grassy area opposite Topps Tiles, have a French number plate.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council's countywide traveller unit, said: “We have been made aware of an unauthorised encampment of 15 caravans near Mill Lane in Kings Heath.

"The site has been visited and assessed by Countywide Traveller Unit and direction is being served, ordering the encampment to vacate the area.”