Large field blaze sends smoke plumes billowing across Northampton

Dozens of firefighters were called to Harlestone Firs in Northampton last night after a blaze in a field.

Six fire crews from Northampton, Wellingborough and Towcester were called to put out more than 100 square metres of burning heath between Hopping Hill and the railway line last night.

Plumes of smoke could be seen across Northampton.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) received dozens of calls from concerned members of the public between 7pm and 8pm.

A posting on the service's Facebook page last night read: "Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service has received a large number of calls from concerned members of the public who have seen smoke rising from the affected area.

"However, NFRS wants to reassure people that a large number of firefighters are at the scene and are dealing with the incident."

Drone footage of the fire in Harlestone Firs last night.