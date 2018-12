Burglars smashed their way into a Kettering house before stealing laptops and cash.

The incident took place in Naseby Road between 7.50am and 10am on Monday, November 26.

The raiders broke in through an upstairs window before stealing two laptops, £300 in cash and a silver iPad Air.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or ring Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.