Lakeside shops and restaurant, with bridge to 'floating island', planned for Northampton

A plan to extend the banks of a Northampton lake and build three retail units there has been submitted to planning officers.

James Mackaness has asked Northampton Borough Council to approve his proposal to construct a building three made up of three self-contained units on new land extending into the lake off The Causeway in Great Billing.

An artist's impression of the proposed building, off The Causeway in Great Billing

He is also asking for permission to use the units in an unspecified combination of either shops, takeaways or restaurants, employing six people.

A unique twist to the development would be a bridge that would link to the existing floating island in the lake, which is part of Billing Aquadrome.

Documents submitted to the council by Arcteck Designs said: "The bridge to the island will be completed at some stage and may provide and outdoor seating and viewing platform in due course."

Although in a flood risk zone with a 'high probability' of flooding, the planning statement says the units will have a high enough floor level to keep them safe.

The building, which would come with 22 new parking spaces, have been designed to fit in with the nearby businesses.

The documents say: "The design of the building seeks to blend in with the surrounding buildings in so far that it will be traditionally built with facing brick external walls and have a slate/tiled roof to specifically blend in with the Oriental Paradise Restaurant adjacent and Marquis Motor Homes opposite."