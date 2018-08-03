Labour send thousands of handwritten postcards to local government minister and council leaders as part of its campaign for Northampton-only unitary

Labour is sending thousands of postcards to Northampton's decision makers and the local government minister to demonstrate people's support for a Northampton-only unitary authority.

Gareth Eales, Labour's parliamentary candidate for Northampton South, and the town's party members have been campaigning to 'Fight for Northampton' on the issue of local government restructuring for weeks.

After it received thousands of responses and petition signatures, Labour has chosen to post 3,000 handwritten cards to the leaders of Northampton Borough Council and Northamptonshire County Council, as well as James Brokenshire, the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

"When you explain the changes that are being imposed and how 828 years of our self-determination would be eroded and that Northampton would not be in charge of its own destiny, people are instantly on-board," said Gareth Eales.

"The message we have received is very clear; people do not want this particular change and undermining of our local democracy and representation - especially without the people having the final say.

"It is not the fault of the good people of Northampton, that the county council went bust so we cannot let Northampton be scrapped.

"When you compare the response to our campaign and the reported 5,000 responses to the official consultation across the whole county, it is clear that people don't want what is proposed and the Tories must re-think.

"The people want our town run in Northampton by Northampton - so we fight on absolutely unrelenting, these postcards are a physical demonstration of how people feel and it is now down to the Conservatives in power, including the MPs, to listen to the citizens of Northampton.

"Should the local Conservatives simply capitulate to their government's wishes, Labour and myself will continue to apply the maximum amount of pressure, including from within Westminster. This is far from over."