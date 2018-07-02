Labour push case for unitary Northampton during town centre campaign

Labour representatives in Northampton organised a campaign in support of their wish to see a unitary form of local government for the town.

The event on Saturday (June 30) included medieval characters to highlight Northampton's rich history and there was even a town crier with a themed special message to passers-by.

Labour produced its own to scale size version of the Welcome to Northampton sign

Labour's parliamentary candidate for Northampton South and local borough and county councillor Gareth Eales organised the Fight for Northampton campaign event.

He said: "It was a really fun event, despite the seriousness of the issue and where the town is heading.

"Hundreds of people came and supported us, many weren't aware of the changes looming, which isn't too much of a surprise as the way our local government has been managed by both administrations of late, it has created an apathetic disconnect with the public.

"Whether it be things like; the NCC crisis, rubbish everywhere or a missing loan to a football club, people are fed up, rightly.

"But when you explain the changes that are being imposed and how 828 years of our self-determination would be eroded and that Northampton would not be in charge of its own destiny, people are instantly on-board.

"The message we received was very clear; people do not want this particular change and undermining of our local democracy and representation being imposed - especially without the people having the final say.

"Those that were already engaged on the issue regarded the current process as rigged by Government and the consultation as a farce, which they both certainly are.

"The people want our town ran in Northampton by Northampton, we want to take back control someone said - so we fight on absolutely unrelenting and we will apply the maximum amount of pressure on both council's, our MPs and the Government. This is far from over."