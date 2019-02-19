Labour group starts campaign to reopen Duston's swimming pool

Duston Labour group have kick-started a campaign to reopen Duston Pool seven months after it closed.

The swimming pool, located onsite at The Duston School, has been shut since July 6 due to an ongoing issue with the flooring there, which has meant Northampton Swimming Club has had to move its lessons elsewhere.

In the past both Northamptonshire County Council and the school have said the other one is responsible for the delay in reopening. But now Duston Labour has said they want to get to the bottom of this issue once and for all.

On Facebook, Duston Labour said: "We are still extremely concerned about the lack of action being taken to get Duston Swimming Pool reopened and made available for local people to use.

"This facility, known to many people as the Timken Pool, has been a place for local children to learn to swim for many years.

"A large number of local community groups were users of the pool and we believe that it is hugely important that Duston doesn't lose this facility."

In the most recent post on September 29 the Duston Swimming Pool said on Facebook: "Unfortunately, we have been informed that the pool will remain closed until at least the end of October - sorry all." No updates have been given since.

Duston Labour's post continues: "Getting to the bottom of who owns the pool and therefore who has responsibility for carrying out repairs is clearly the biggest hurdle and so that is where we are going to start.

"If you have any information that could be helpful to the campaign, please get in touch. You can comment below or message Duston Labour on this page.

"Duston Labour's campaign to get your pool re-opened starts right now."

Headteacher at The Duston School, Sam Strickland, said: "It is a shame that at no point have the Duston Labour Group made any effort to contact the school and discuss this matter with us. To date, I have spoken to the Chronicle & Echo twice before about this matter. Unfortunately, NCC created an issue with the pool at The Duston School last August (2018). The pool had to be closed as a result.

"Since September 2018 The Duston School has sought to engage with NCC, seeking assurances that they would rectify the issue that they had caused. It was not until January 2019 that any real traction was made in speaking to NCC.

"Councillor Matt Golby has met with me to discuss this matter in full as well. The Duston School has been assured by NCC that a full series of work will be undertaken to the pool facility over the next six to seven weeks."

Northamptonshire County Council has been approached for comment.

