Knuckleduster and pocket knife used in Northampton shop robbery

A man was beaten with a knuckleduster and threatened with a pocket knife during a robbery at a shop in Northampton.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses following the incident in St James Road, Northampton.

The robbery happened on Wednesday, October 10, between 5.50pm and 6.10pm, when a man entered a shop in the area and was approached by three other men who he believed to be staff members.

The three men assaulted the man by kicking him and punching him with a knuckleduster before threatening him with a pocket knife and stealing his phone.

A police spokeswoman said: "The first offender is described as about 40 years old with light brown skin, about 5ft 7in and of heavy build. He was wearing a dark-coloured waistcoat, red checked shirt and had black, receding hair.

"The second offender is described as about 20 years old with light brown skin, about 5ft 7in and of slim build. He had slicked back black hair and was wearing a black shirt and black trousers.

"The third offender is described as about 30 years old with light brown skin, about 5ft 7in and of medium build. He had black hair and a long, pointed beard."

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111

View the latest Northampton Magistrates' Court listings here