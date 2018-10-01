Knifemen threaten staff in robbery at Corby bookies

Two men threatened staff with a knife before stealing cash from a Corby bookmakers.

The robbery happened yesterday (Sunday, September 30) between 7.15pm and 7.45pm at Betfred in Oakley Vale.

The men, both wearing hooded tops and face coverings, entered the shop, threatened staff with a knife and stole a quantity of cash.

The men are described as white, wearing dark-coloured hooded tops with the hoods up.

One of the men had a navy blue balaclava under his hood and the other had pulled the hood tight to conceal his face.

Both men wore dark trousers.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.