Knifeman robs Corby bookies

A man armed with a large knife robbed a bookmakers in Corby.

The incident happened on Monday, February 12, at about 9.50pm at Betfred in Charter Court.

The a man entered the shop carrying a large, black-handled kitchen knife.

He approached the till area and demanded money before he exited the shop with the cash.

The offender is described as 5ft 9in, wearing a long-sleeved blue top with a white hood, black gloves, jeans, black and white trainers and a face covering.

He had a local accent.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.