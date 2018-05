A masked man brandishing a knife stole money from a Northampton shop before making off.

Northamptonshire Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to regarding the armed robbery in St Andrew's Road.

The incident happened on Friday, April 13, at about 8pm.

The man in the images, any witnesses or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.