Knife amnesty and family entertainment among events at week of action on Northampton Park

Park goers are being invited to get involved in a week of action at Northampton Racecourse, in a bid to remind people how to stay safe in the park.

The week of activities, starting on Monday, April 30, is being organised by the Northampton Community Safety Partnership and includes painting, litter picks, health walks, a knife amnesty and free bike security marking.

A family fun day at the Pavillion Café will help to close the activities on Saturday, May 5. Between 9am and 2pm, families will be able to enjoy face painting, entertainment and museum activities.

Councillor Anna King, cabinet member for community engagement and safety, said: “The Racecourse Week of Action is the first in a number of community-focused activities, taking place across different areas of the town during the summer.

“Primarily, we want to remind people of how to stay safe in the park, at home and whilst out and about. As well as to help improve the area by repainting the play equipment and cleaning up any litter."

In addition, The Voice youth outreach bus will be there on the day, engaging with young people and providing an opportunity to raise any concerns they may have. Community safety information and advice will also be available.

“We hope the many people who live close to the Racecourse and those that enjoy visiting the park, will join us and get involved in these activities, to learn about more about personal safety as well as to have some fun.”