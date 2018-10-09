Kinky Boots smashes box office records at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate

Northamptonshire-born musical Kinky Boots has broken box office records at the Royal & Derngate having sold the highest number of tickets ever at the venue for a two week touring musical.

The tour opened at Royal & Derngate in Northampton on September, 19 and ran for two-and-a-half-weeks selling over 21,000 tickets, which is the highest sale for a single show at the theatre with almost a full house for most of the last weeks performances.

Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots takes you from a male shoe factory in Northampton where factory boss Charlie Price is struggling to live up to his father’s expectations and continue the family business of Price & Son before ending in the glamorous catwalks of Milan.

With the factory’s future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the unlikely but spectacular form of Lola, a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos. The original story derived from Earls Barton’s Steve Pateman who was the man that saved his family’s traditional shoe factory, WJ Brookes, by branching out into footwear for men who like to dress as women.

Jo Gordon interim chief executive at Royal & Derngate said: “We’d like to thank everyone in Northampton for getting so behind the show. “The support we’ve received from audiences, from businesses and from our promotional partners has been absolutely phenomenal.

“We’re immensely proud to have been the venue, which opened the UK national tour of Kinky Boots – and proud to have been able to bring the show home to where the story originally began. We wish the production great success as it embarks on its epic journey around the country.”

The show includes songs by pop icon Cyndi Lauper and is described as a musical celebration focusing on friendships and the belief that you can change the world when you change your mind.

Kinky Boots at the Adelphi Theatre has become a favourite with UK theatregoers having won three Olivier Awards for Best New Musical, Best Costume Design and Best Actor in a Musical for Matt Henry who played Lola.

Kinky Boots also won the London Evening Standard BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical as well as three WhatsOnStage Awards for Best New Musical, Best Actor in a Musical and Best Choreography.

For more UK tour dates visit the official website.