Kingsley street murder suspects plead not guilty

Two men have pleaded not guilty to stabbing a Northampton man to death in the residential streets of Kingsley earlier this year.

Daniel Quinn, 27, and Harphimder Sangerha, 25, appeared at Northampton Crown Court today (October 8) charged with murdering 34-year-old Daniel Fitzjohn.



Daniel (pictured) was found with multiple stab wounds in Kingsley following a reported ‘row’ in a nearby newsagents on June 14 this year.



He was rushed to Northampton General Hospital but died a short time later.



Sanghera and Quinn, both from Wolverhampton, today pleaded not guilty to Daniel’s murder.



They were remanded into custody. Their trial is set to begin in February 2019.