KINGSLEY MURDER TRIAL: Neighbours heard 'panicked, scared' shouting outside their homes

Witnesses have described what they saw of the foot chase through their neighbourhoods that ended in the fatal stabbing of 34-year-old Northampton man.

The people at home in Carlton Road and Randall Road were disturbed by the sounds of running and ‘panicked, scared’ shouting on the evening of June 14 last year.



But what they actually heard and saw were the sounds of Daniel Fitzjohn running from his alleged attackers.



On Friday (February 8), the residents of these two Kingsley roads told Northampton Crown Court what they saw.

Residents and witnesses in Kingsley have told a jury what they saw of the footchase through their neighbourhoods.

Over the past five days of the murder trial, the jury has heard how Mr Fitzjohn punched Daniel Quinn, 28, from Wolverhampton, in a scuffle outside the Fairfields News shop when Quinn threatened his friends with a tree branch.

It led to Quinn and his co-defendant Parminder Sanghera, 25, allegedly heading out in a grey Mini to find Mr Fitzjohn and his friends before running after the group brandishing a knife and a machete respectively.

The two men are now on trial for murder.

One witness who was out walking along Carlton Road on the evening said: "Two men ran past me, about six feet from me. I saw one of the men [Mr Fitzjohn] turn and throw a green beer can back at the man chasing him."

Daniel Fitzjohn was stabbed to death in Randall Road on June 14, 2018.

Another witness, who was watching TV in a second-storey bedroom on Randall Road, said: "We heard shouting. I heard someone [Mr Fitzjohn] saying ‘I don’t know who you are, I don’t know what you want’. He sounded panicked, and scared.”

The witness and her friend jumped up to look out the window and saw Mr Fitzjohn leaning against a car, while a man [allegedly Quinn] ran and got into a waiting Mini.



The witness continued: “I saw a guy get in the Mini on the passenger side and it sped off down the road."

In a statement read out in court, another witness said he was in his bedroom when he heard someone outside saying 'help me, help me'.

He told police: "I shouted down, 'are you okay?' He simply said 'I've been stabbed'. Then he fell onto the bonnet of a car and onto the floor."

Neighbours tried to help Mr Fitzjohn until an ambulance arrived. Sadly, he was pronounced dead in hospital less than half-an-hour later.

A post-mortem showed he died of two stab wounds to his abdomen.

The trial continues on Monday.