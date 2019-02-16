KINGSLEY MURDER TRIAL: Jury sent out to reach their verdict over death of Daniel Fitzjohn

The jury in the murder trial of a Northampton man who was stabbed to death in Kingsley in June last year has been sent away to reach their verdict.

The prosecution and defence cases in the murder trial of Daniel Fitzjohn have ended after 10 days of evidence at Northampton Crown Court.

Witnesses have told the court how Mr Fitzjohn called out 'help me I've been stabbed' before he fell to the ground on Randall Road.

Daniel Quinn, 28, and Parminder Sanghera, 25, both from Wolverhampton, are accused of 'hunting' Mr Fitzjohn down through the streets of Kingsley on June 14 last year before Quinn stabbed him twice in the abdomen.

Nearly all of the events that led up to Mr Fitzjohn's death - including the stabbing - was captured on the dashcam of a brave Northampton taxi driver who chased after the pair in his cab.

Quinn does not deny that he stabbed Mr Fitzjohn in Randall Road that evening but he has told the jury he is 'truly sorry' for what happened and 'never meant to kill him or cause serious harm'.

He claims he only remembers stabbing Mr Fitzjohn once, but does not deny he must have caused his second fatal injury and says it must have happened 'by accident'.

Meanwhile, Sanghera maintains that footage of him running at a group of Mr Fitzjohn's friends while wielding a machete was 'only meant to scare them off' and he did not know his ride with Quinn in his grey Mini would end in violence.

Prosecutor Miss Mary Loram QC told the jury in her closing speech: "Ladies and gentlemen, I could just show you that awful footage of the moment Quinn stabbed Mr Fitzjohn. I could just show it to you over and over. But I owe it to Mr Fitzjohn's family to do more than that.

"I put to you that this was the clear murder of Mr Fitzjohn by Daniel Quinn, Not an accident. And no matter how much he tells you now that he regrets it, that does not change the fact he is a murderer.

"And you may look at the footage of Sanghera leading the charge with that machete in hand. It is my case that this shows his true character."

The jury was sent out to deliberate at 2.15pm on February 15.