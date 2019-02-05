KINGSLEY MURDER TRIAL: Friend of Northampton murder victim denies group 'tooled up' in events before stabbing

The defence barrister in a Northampton murder case has suggested the victim's friends armed themselves and 'tooled up' in the events leading up to the 34-year-old's death.

The second day of a murder trial into the death of Daniel Fitzjohn began at Northampton Crown Court today.

Daniel Fitzjohn, 34, was stabbed to death on June 14, 2018.

The 34-year-old was stabbed to death Randall Road, Kingsley, on June 24 last year.

The court heard on Monday how the trouble began with a scuffle outside the Fairfield News shop and escalated to a foot chase across Kinglsey that allegedly ended with the 34-year-old being fatally stabbed by Daniel Quinn, 28, from Wolverhampton.

Quinn and his co-defendant, Parminder Sanghera, 25, also from Wolverhampton, allegedly pulled up to Mr Fitzjohn's group in a grey Mini before running at them brandishing a machete and a knife.

The group scattered and ran from the scene in Brookfield Road, with some of them escaping by jumping over fences into nearby gardens.

But at court today, Quinn's defence barrister - Mr Thomas Schofield QC - cross-examined one of Mr Fitzjohn's friends who was there on the day - and suggested they played a more aggressive role in what happened.

He showed him photos of a lock knife, a balaclava and a spanner that were found in nearby gardens by police.

Mr Schofield asked: "Do you recognise any of these items? There's no prospect your DNA will be found on them?"

Mr Fitzjohn's friend said: "No. 100 per cent not."

The barrister said: "Are you sure you didn't go into [one of the friends'] house and get tooled up with weapons?"

The man said: "That is true, 100 per cent no."

Mr Schofield said: "Were you aware of anyone carrying weapons that evening?"

The witness said no.

Mr Schofield QC also suggested that a series of unopened, burst beer cans found by police in the area belonged to the group and had been thrown at Quinn and Sanghera at some stage.

"I don't remember that happening," said the witness. "It could be they fell from my bag while I was running."

The case continues.