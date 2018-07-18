'Kind, loving' teenager died in car crash on Christmas Day in Northamptonshire

A family has paid tribute to their "kind, fun-loving" teenage son who was killed in a car crash on Christmas Day in Northamptonshire.

Connor Biscoe, 18, from Pottersbury, was driving to pick up his girlfriend for Christmas dinner in 2017 when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree. He was killed instantly.

At his inquest yesterday (July 18), the coroner heard how Connor had been happy and eager to open presents before he left, and the family was looking forward to "the first Christmas altogether in a while".

In a statement read out by the coroner, his stepfather Stephen Cox-Rogers said: "Connor was often described as having the cheekiest smile. He was very loyal to anyone he cared for and accepted people without judging them.

"He was an open and honest person who wore his heart on his sleeve. He touched many people and his loss has meant a lot to people. He will always be greatly missed."

The coroner heard how Connor was last seen as he went out to pick up his girlfriend on Christmas Day.

Witnesses told the inquest how the 18-year-old's black Ford Fiesta was travelling at high speed on the A5 towards Towcester when he tried to overtake another car. He lost control and crashed into a tree.

A road traffic collision expert told the coroner the damage to the car was "the most catastrophic" he had ever seen and that Connor could have been driving over 100mph when he left the road.

A post-mortem found "no marks to indicate" Connor was wearing a seatbelt, but this is not proof that he had not been. There was no evidence that he had drank any alcohol.

The coroner ruled the teenager's death had been accidental.