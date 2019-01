Here’s a selection of the some of the events taking place over the next six months in Northampton's parks and around the town centre, organised by the council, partners, community groups and businesses. This information, is however, subject to change.

1. 26 January - Veganuary Food Fair, Abington Park Museum Abington Park Museum is set to host its first ever vegan food fair this month.'The event, which has been organised to inspire people to try veganism during January, will feature more than 25 food and drink producers.

2. 28 January - Holocaust Memorial Day event and Civic Ceremony, the Deco A civic ceremony and community event are set to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.'Residents are invited to join the Mayor of Northampton, Cllr Tony Ansell, and Cllr Anna King for a special ceremony at 12pm in the Guildhall Courtyard.

3. 2 March - Love Northampton Spring Food Fair, the Guildhall Last year more than 22 mouth-watering stalls were offering delectable delights such as bread, popcorn, chutneys, cakes, wine and cider. The courtyard also hosted a number of stalls offering hot food such as Jamaican street food.

4. 25 April to 28 April Kingsthorpe Rec April Fun Fair

