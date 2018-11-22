Kettering stabbing: man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Kettering.

The victim was found with serious stab wounds to his leg at an address in London Road, near the old magistrates’ court, at around 5pm on Sunday, August 26.

Police remained at the scene for days after the incident.

He was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

An 18-year-old man from London has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and currently remains in custody.

A 43-year-old man and a 48-year-old arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in August remain released under investigation.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.