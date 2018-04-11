Kettering road rage incident spills over into Tesco car park

Witnesses are being sought after an assault in the car park of Tesco Extra in Carina Road, Kettering.

The incident happened on Friday, April 6, between 2.15pm and 3pm, when a road incident took place.

Following this, both vehicles pulled into the car park of Tesco Extra and a man in a white Audi approached the man in the other car, grabbed him by the T-shirt and pushed him.

The offender then offered to fight the man several times, before leaving the car park.

He was white, in his late 30s, about 6ft, of average build, with short brown hair, a full beard and neatly trimmed moustache.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or ring Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.