Kettering murder victim named by police

A man who was murdered in Kettering at the weekend has been named by police.

Bedford man Simon Mushonga, 39, died in hospital on Sunday, December 9, after being seriously injured during an incident in Carrington Street in the early hours of Saturday (December 8).

Simon Mushonga died after being seriously injured in Carrington Street, Kettering. NNL-181212-145854005

A post-mortem examination carried out at Leicester Royal Infirmary found that Mr Mushonga died as a result of a head injury.

On Monday, December 10, Aaron Muggleton, 25, of Alexander Street, Kettering, appeared before magistrates charged with murder.

A 16-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also appeared before the court charged with manslaughter.

They both appeared at Northampton Crown Court today and were remanded into custody.

Detective Inspector Stuart Hitchon from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Incident Team said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with Simon’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“They are shocked and devastated about what has happened.

“Two people have been charged in connection with Simon’s death and specialist family liaison officers will continue to support his family throughout the coming months as we move through the criminal justice process.”

Muggleton and the 16-year-old girl have also been charged with ABH in connection with an assault on another man during the same incident.

Muggleton has also been charged with possession of cannabis.